Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to drills Thursday

Fitzgerald (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Fitzgerald came out of Sunday's destruction at the hands of the Rams with a hamstring injury, which forced an absence from Wednesday's session. Afterward, coach Steve Wilks said Fitzgerald is slated to suit up Sunday against the Bears, and Thursday's appearance is a step in that direction. Fitzgerald's activity level will inform whether he's likely or almost certainly playing Week 3.

