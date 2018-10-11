Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to limited practice Thursday

Fitzgerald (hamstring/back) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

As he's done since straining his hamstring Week 2, Fitzgerald followed no practice Wednesday with individual drills Thursday. The next stage of his regimen has been another limited listing to wrap up the week. Whether he upholds this standard or progresses to a full session, there's little question Fitzgerald will be available Sunday at Minnesota, who owns the 25th-ranked pass defense this season (278.6 yards per game).

