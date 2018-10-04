Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to practice Thursday
Fitzgerald (hamstring/back) practiced during the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals have capped Fitzgerald's practice reps since he sustained a hamstring injury Week 2, holding him out in the first session of the week before allowing him to participate in a limited capacity the next two days. However, the maintenance hasn't exactly translated to the box score -- he boasts five catches for 37 yards on nine targets the last two games -- as the wideout continues to deal with less-than-ideal quarterback play.
