Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Salary for 2018 guaranteed

Fitzgerald's $11 million salary for 2018 became guaranteed Friday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Though Fitzgerald remains on the Arizona roster, the guaranteed salary doesn't affect his decision regarding retirement, which the 34-year-old continues to contemplate. It's expected that Fitzgerald will announce his intentions for 2018 later this month, but if he chooses to walk away from the game, he would forfeit the $11 million he's owed.