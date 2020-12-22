Fitzgerald hauled in three of four passes for 35 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 33-26 win versus the Eagles.

DeAndre Hopkins dominated the attention of Kyler Murray, who looked his way 11 times. Beyond Hopkins, Fitzgerald was among eight other Cardinals skill-position players to be targeted by the QB. Fortunately for Fitzgerald, he posted his first touchdown of the season, salvaging the day of a player who hasn't got much going in his age-37 season. He'll look to finish out the campaign on a high note, with the 49ers up next Saturday afternoon.