Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Scores in loss to Carolina
Fitzgerald caught five of seven targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.
After seeing 24 targets through the first two weeks, Fitzgerald saw his volume drop in this one as Kyler Murray rarely had enough time to let plays develop before having to flee from the Panthers pass rush. The veteran receiver is still off to a fantastic start in Kliff Kingsbury's high-octane offense, catching 18 passes for 253 yards and two TDs through three games.
