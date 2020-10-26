Fitzgerald hauled in all eight of his targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 37-34 win over Seattle.

Fitzgerald saw a season-high eight targets and converted all of them into receptions. The future Hall of Famer has still yet to score a touchdown in 2020, which limits his already-low fantasy utility. At 37 years old, Fitzgerald is still a reliable run blocker and secure short-yardage receiver, which is far more valuable to the Cardinals than it is to fantasy managers in standard formats. Fitzgerald will return from a Week 8 bye to face the Dolphins in Week 9.