Fitzgerald caught six of eight targets for 28 yards during Saturday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers.

Kyler Murray attempted a season-high 50 passes, leading to Fitzgerald's second-most targets in a game on the season. Despite the elevated volume, Fitzgerald couldn't do much with the looks en route to his sixth outing of the campaign with fewer than 30 receiving yards. There could be a chance for even more reps Week 17 after DeAndre Hopkins emerged from the contest with an upper-body injury. However, Fitzgerald battled a groin issue in practice this past week, so his own health may be compromised at the moment.