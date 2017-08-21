Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Short showing expected Saturday

Fitzgerald's snap count will be limited in Saturday's preseason contest in Atlanta, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Head coach Bruce Arians wants to keep his top two playmakers healthy in advance of the season, so both Fitzgerald and David Johnson won't take the field for too long in preseason Week 3. When Fitzgerald hits the sideline, the first-team offense will be populated by Jaron Brown, J.J. Nelson and perhaps even Jeremy Ross.