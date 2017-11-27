Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Shut down by Jags

Fitzgerald caught three of eight targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars.

After catching 19 passes the previous two weeks, Fitzgerald was completely shut down in a nightmare matchup. He should bounce back in Week 13, at least to some extent, though he'll have to contend with a Rams defense that held him to three catches for 29 yards in a 33-0 loss back in Week 7.