Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Sitting out Hall of Fame Game

Fitzgerald (rest) will not play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fitzgerald likely doesn't need four preseason games to get ready for the regular season anymore -- let alone five -- so this day off is zero concern. Head coach Bruce Arians said the storied receiver will get more reps in the preseason, which begins Aug. 12 in a matchup with the Raiders.