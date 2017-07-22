Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Sitting out Hall of Fame Game
Fitzgerald (rest) will not play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Fitzgerald likely doesn't need four preseason games to get ready for the regular season anymore -- let alone five -- so this day off is zero concern. Head coach Bruce Arians said the storied receiver will get more reps in the preseason, which begins Aug. 12 in a matchup with the Raiders.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Looking forward to age-34 season•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Feels 'much better' physically•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: "Definitely returning" for 2017 season•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Contemplating retirement•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Opts out of Pro Bowl•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Records sixth TD of season Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...