Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Snags game-winning score in OT

Fitzgerald caught four of seven targets for 32 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 18-15 overtime victory over the 49ers.

Fitzgerald was held in check for the majority of Sunday's affair before springing free from the slot and coming down with a well-thrown jump ball in the end zone to secure the overtime victory. Last-second heroics aside, Fitzgerald was out-targeted and outgained by both Jaron Brown and Andre Ellington as the Cardinals continue to search for playmakers in life sans David Johnson (wrist). While Fitzgerald remains the Cardinals' most dependable offensive weapon, that status likely attracts the most attention from opposing secondaries and could make it difficult for the future Hall-of-Famer to post respectable fantasy scores on a weekly basis.