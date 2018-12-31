Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Snaps four-game scoreless streak

Fitzgerald caught four of nine targets, logging 36 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Seattle.

Fitzgerald's workload was generally consistent throughout his 15th pro campaign, as he led the Cardinals receiving corps in targets in 12 of 16 games this season. Despite a sluggish start in which he failed to exceed 80 receiving yards or record a touchdown through Week 6, Fitzgerald finished the season with a respectable 10 double-digit PPR outings. He finished as WR4 in 2017 with just two more double-digit performances than he did this season, but last year he was boosted tremendously by six showings of 90-plus receiving yards (he only once hit that mark in 2018). A tremendous player and noble face of the franchise, Fitzgerald's services will certainly be desired by Arizona so long as he elects to continue his pro playing career.

