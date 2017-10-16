Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Spearheads wild Week 6 win

Fitzgerald brought in 10 of 11 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown while losing a fumble in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Buccaneers.

Fitzgerald's numbers outpaced all receivers on the afternoon and represented his first 100-yard receiving effort since Week 3. The 34-year-old has now seen double-digit targets in four of seven contests as well, giving him one of the safest fantasy floors of any receiver. With 42 receptions through six games, the multi-time Pro Bowler remains well on pace for his third straight 100-catch campaign. He'll look to keep up his stellar production against the Rams in Week 7.