Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Spearheads wild Week 6 win
Fitzgerald brought in 10 of 11 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown while losing a fumble in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Buccaneers.
Fitzgerald's numbers outpaced all receivers on the afternoon and represented his first 100-yard receiving effort since Week 3. The 34-year-old has now seen double-digit targets in four of seven contests as well, giving him one of the safest fantasy floors of any receiver. With 42 receptions through six games, the multi-time Pro Bowler remains well on pace for his third straight 100-catch campaign. He'll look to keep up his stellar production against the Rams in Week 7.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Targeted 10 times in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Snags game-winning score in OT•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Heroics not enough in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Quiet in win over Colts•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Inefficient in season opener•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Limited snaps this preseason•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.