Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury was unwilling to say if Fitzgerald would be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fitzgerald, who sat out last week's loss to the Patriots, is first eligible to come off the list Saturday. Even if Fitzgerald is formally added to the 53-man roster, the Cardinals may not be eager to rush him back to action this week, given that the 37-year-old hasn't practiced since Nov. 25. Andy Isabella absorbed most of his Fitzgerald's work against New England, playing 55 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and finishing with four receptions for 33 yards on six targets.