Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Still 'day-to-day' with hamstring injury

Coach Steve Wilks said Fitzgerald (hamstring) is considered "day-to-day" this week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

As Fitzgerald has been for much of the season due to a hamstring injury suffered Week 2. Even so, he leads all Cardinals wideouts in offensive snap share at 84.9 percent. Clearly, the workload is evident, but he hasn't surpassed 35 yards receiving or scored in a given game with his health compromised.