Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Still tending to hamstring, back injuries
Fitzgerald was held out of practice Wednesday with hamstring and back injuries, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Tagged with similar injuries a week ago, Fitzgerald closed out Week 5 prep with back-to-back limited practices, but his results in the box score Sunday at San Francisco (two catches for 35 yards on three targets) were tame for the fourth straight game. While he'll aim to follow a similar regimen this week, Fitzgerald may find the sledding tough Week 6 at Minnesota, whose defense has held wide receivers to a combined 16 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown in two home games this season.
