Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Struggles as Palmer breaks arm

Fitzgerald caught all three of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Rams.

Fitzgerald failed to put on a show in front of the London crowd at Twickenham Stadium, tying his season-low in receptions while coming up short of 30 yards for only the second time this year. That lack of production can be attributed to the loss of quarterback Carson Palmer, who broke his left arm in the second quarter. With Palmer likely out for the rest of the year, Drew Stanton should take over starting quarterback duties coming out of next week's bye. Don't be surprised to see a serious decline from Fitzgerald given the major downgrade at quarterback moving forward.