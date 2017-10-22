Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Struggles as Palmer breaks arm
Fitzgerald caught all three of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Rams.
Fitzgerald failed to put on a show in front of the London crowd at Twickenham Stadium, tying his season-low in receptions while coming up short of 30 yards for only the second time this year. That lack of production can be attributed to the loss of quarterback Carson Palmer, who broke his left arm in the second quarter. With Palmer likely out for the rest of the year, Drew Stanton should take over starting quarterback duties coming out of next week's bye. Don't be surprised to see a serious decline from Fitzgerald given the major downgrade at quarterback moving forward.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Spearheads wild Week 6 win•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Targeted 10 times in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Snags game-winning score in OT•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Heroics not enough in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Quiet in win over Colts•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Inefficient in season opener•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...