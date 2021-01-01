The Cardinals list Fitzgerald (groin) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.

According to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Fitzgerald's Week 17 status would come down to a game-day decision after the wideout was unable to practice in any capacity this week. Look for the Cardinals to put Fitzgerald through a workout Saturday or early Sunday, with confirmation on his status one way or the other set to arrive no later than 90 minutes before the game's kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET, when the team releases its inactive list. Arizona would likely turn to KeeSean Johnson to join DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk in three-receiver sets if Fitzgerald can't gain clearance for the regular-season finale.