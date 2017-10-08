Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Targeted 10 times in loss
Fitzgerald snatched six of 10 targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Eagles.
Sunday continued a stretch of high volume paired with low production for the crafty veteran. Fitzgerald has now been targeted at least 10 times in three of five games, but he's also been held to under nine yards per catch in three contests, including back-to-back games. The absence of other consistent threats on Arizona's roster makes Fitzgerald worth starting in hopes that he goes off like he did against Dallas in Week 3, but it's probably a good idea to temper expectations at this point.
