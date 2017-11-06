Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Team-leading reception and yardage totals

Fitzgerald brought in five of nine targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.

The veteran receiver didn't see too much of a downturn in production in Drew Stanton's first full game behind center. Fitzgerald's reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all team highs, and he managed at least 70 yards receiving for the fourth time in eight games. The 34-year-old figures to continue serving as the team's No. 1 receiver with Stanton helming the offense, even as his overall efficiency may take a hit due to the latter's occasional inaccuracy. Fitzgerald will look to continue producing against the Seahawks in Week 10.