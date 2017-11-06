Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Team-leading reception and yardage totals
Fitzgerald brought in five of nine targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.
The veteran receiver didn't see too much of a downturn in production in Drew Stanton's first full game behind center. Fitzgerald's reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all team highs, and he managed at least 70 yards receiving for the fourth time in eight games. The 34-year-old figures to continue serving as the team's No. 1 receiver with Stanton helming the offense, even as his overall efficiency may take a hit due to the latter's occasional inaccuracy. Fitzgerald will look to continue producing against the Seahawks in Week 10.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Struggles as Palmer breaks arm•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Spearheads wild Week 6 win•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Targeted 10 times in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Snags game-winning score in OT•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Heroics not enough in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Quiet in win over Colts•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...