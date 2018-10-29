Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Tops 100 yards receiving versus 49ers

Fitzgerald caught eight of 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 18-15 win over the 49ers.

Fitzgerald led the team in targets and catches as he finished with his best receiving output of the season. He caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and hauled in a two-point conversion attempt to put his team up three with just 34 seconds remaining. Interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has stated his desire to revive Fitzgerald's season, while his 12 catches for 142 yards and a pair of scores over the last two weeks indicate that he's up to the challenge. The veteran will enjoy a bye before taking on the Chiefs in Week 10.