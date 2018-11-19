Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Two touchdowns in loss to Raiders

Fitzgerald hauled in two of four targets for 23 yards, with both receptions going for scores during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Oakland.

Fitzgerald had two touchdowns all season heading into Week 11, but he accounted for first and fourth quarter scores against Oakland's bottom-12 pass defense. Four targets were the fewest Fitzgerald has garnered since Oct. 7, and he's averaged 9.5 targets per game in four outings since then. Upcoming Sunday is a matchup against a Chargers defense that's held opposing wideouts to 1,477 receiving yards in 2018, sixth-fewest in the NFL.