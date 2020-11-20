Fitzgerald brought in eight of 10 targets for 62 yards in the Cardinals' 28-21 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

The legendary receiver turned in somewhat of a throwback effort, leading the Cardinals in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on the night despite DeAndre Hopkins playing the entire contest as well. Thursday's line happened to mirror the one Fitzgerald had put up against these same Seahawks back in Week 7, with the catches and yards serving as co-season bests and the target tally a new high-water mark for the 17-year veteran. Fitzgerald's production will undoubtedly continue to fluctuate week to week, but he now has at least four grabs and 54 receiving yards in three of his past four contests. He'll look to put together another solid performance in a Week 12 road matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 29.