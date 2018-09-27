Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Wears helmet at practice Thursday

Fitzgerald (hamstring) was present at the open part of Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzgerald similarly was active during that portion of practice Wednesday but without a helmet in tow, resulting in a DNP. On Thursday, he was donning a helmet, which is as good of a sign as any that he'll be a participant in certain drills. His activity level will be confirmed upon the release of the Cardinals' second injury report of the week.

