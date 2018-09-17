Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Will be 'monitored' throughout week
Coach Steve Wilks said Fitzgerald (hamstring) will be "monitored" in practice this week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Rams, Fitzgerald told Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic that he'd been tending to a hamstring injury for about a week to 10 days. Fitzgerald aggravated the issue Sunday when he made a leaping grab in the third quarter and will no doubt be a participant in the rehab group during Week 3 prep.
