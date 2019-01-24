Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Will earn $11M in 2019
The one-year extension Fitzgerald agreed to with the Cardinals on Wednesday will include an $11 million base salary plus undisclosed bonuses for incentives, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Though Fitzgerald finished 2018 with 69 receptions for 734 yards -- his lowest totals in both categories for any season in which he played 16 games -- the Cardinals will bring him back at the same salary he's played under each of the past three years with the expectation that his numbers will bounce back. Signal-caller Josh Rosen struggled to move the chains as a rookie, but he'll likely benefit from the tutelage of new coach Kliff Kingsbury, who oversaw consistently productive passing attacks during his tenure at Texas Tech. In addition to some expected growth from Rosen, Fitzgerald's prospects would improve further if young receivers Christian Kirk (foot) and Trent Sherfield can make strides in their second seasons and take some of the opposing defenses' attention away from the future Hall of Famer.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Coming back for 2019•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Remains undecided about 2019•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Snaps four-game scoreless streak•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes splash in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Nabs seven passes in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes history against Lions•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...