Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Will earn $11M in 2019

The one-year extension Fitzgerald agreed to with the Cardinals on Wednesday will include an $11 million base salary plus undisclosed bonuses for incentives, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Though Fitzgerald finished 2018 with 69 receptions for 734 yards -- his lowest totals in both categories for any season in which he played 16 games -- the Cardinals will bring him back at the same salary he's played under each of the past three years with the expectation that his numbers will bounce back. Signal-caller Josh Rosen struggled to move the chains as a rookie, but he'll likely benefit from the tutelage of new coach Kliff Kingsbury, who oversaw consistently productive passing attacks during his tenure at Texas Tech. In addition to some expected growth from Rosen, Fitzgerald's prospects would improve further if young receivers Christian Kirk (foot) and Trent Sherfield can make strides in their second seasons and take some of the opposing defenses' attention away from the future Hall of Famer.