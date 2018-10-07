Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Will play Sunday

Fitzgerald (hamstring) will play Sunday against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Arizona and San Francisco kick off at 4:25 PM EDT.

Fitzgerald has been bothered by the hamstring injury for the last three weeks, but managed to suit up every week, so it's not surprising he'll play. However, he has just eight catches for 65 yards over those three games, so it might be wiser for Fitzgerald to take a week off.