Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Will suit up for Cards in 2018
Fitzgerald will return to the Cardinals for his 15th NFL season in 2018, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Despite a new coach and offensive coordinator in Steve Wilks and Mike McCoy, respectively, Fitzgerald will return to the team for his age-35 season, where he stands to make $11 million in guaranteed money. From a fantasy perspective, Fitzgerald continues to defy logic for a wide receiver of his age. The 2017 season marked his third-straight year with 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards, and his 109 receptions tied his own franchise record set two years prior. Fitzgerald is also one of the most durable wideouts in the league, as he's failed to play in all 16 teams only once in the last 10 seasons. The biggest question mark for the future Hall-of-Famer might be quarterback play, as Fitzgerald will be left with either Drew Stanton (knee) or Blaine Gabbert at the helm, unless the team selects a rookie in the draft or makes a run at one of the top free-agent options.
