Cardinals' Leki Fotu: Arizona adds in fourth round

The Cardinals selected Fotu in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 114th overall.

Fotu (6-foot-5, 330) is a huge nose tackle out of Utah, where he helped anchor one of college football's best defenses. As much as Fotu is unlikely to make a big impact in the box score, his anchor ability and reach (34 and 1/4-inch arms) should allow him to free up others to make plays on defense.