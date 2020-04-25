Play

Cardinals' Leki Fotu: Arizona adds in fourth round

The Cardinals selected Fotu in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 114th overall.

Fotu (6-foot-5, 330) is a huge nose tackle out of Utah, where he helped anchor one of college football's best defenses. As much as Fotu is unlikely to make a big impact in the box score, his anchor ability and reach (34 and 1/4-inch arms) should allow him to free up others to make plays on defense.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW