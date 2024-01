Fotu (hand) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fotu had missed the Cardinals' last five games since suffering a hand injury in Week 11, but it now seems as if his hand is feeling better and he's got a shot at returning Sunday. The 25-year-old will look to add to his 25 total tackles and 2.5 sacks if he's able to suit up in Week 18.