Fotu (shoulder) is listed as questionable going into Sunday's game against the Giants, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
Arizona's starting defensive tackle was a limited participant all week during practice, as he's been dealing with a shoulder injury. Fotu hasn't missed a game in over two years but if he were to miss Sunday, the next man up for Arizona would most likely be Kevin Strong.
More News
-
Cardinals' Leki Fotu: Off COVID-19 list, back practicing•
-
Cardinals' Leki Fotu: Put on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' Leki Fotu: Returns from IR•
-
Cardinals' Leki Fotu: Trending in right direction•
-
Cardinals' Leki Fotu: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Cardinals' Leki Fotu: Will miss Sunday's clash•