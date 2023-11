Fotu suffered a broken hand in Sunday's loss to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fotu missed the remainder of the loss to Houston following the injury, but there's a chance he requires surgery and is able to play through it with a brace or club on his hand. The fourth-year lineman has 25 tackles (15 solo), five TFLs and a career-best 2.5 sacks through 10 games.