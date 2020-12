Fotu (ankle) has been designated for a return from injured reserve by the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Fotu has missed the last three games with the ankle issue, but returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since the injury. The Cardinals will have 21 days to activate Fotu, as he could return as early as Sunday's game against the Rams. His return won't affect much from a defensive perspective, as Fotu has supplied just five tackles (two solo) this campaign.