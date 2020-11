Fotu (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder has played in six games without a start this year, recording five tackles. With both Fotu and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) sitting out, Josh Mauro and Angelo Blackson are the only healthy defensive ends currently on Arizona's roster. The Cardinals likely will bring up practice squad players to serve as depth.