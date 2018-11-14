Cardinals' Leonard Johnson: Signs with Cardinals
Johnson inked a contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday.
With Budda Baker (undisclosed) undergoing an MRI on his knee following Sunday's game against the Chiefs, the Cardinals added a pair of cornerbacks to the secondary in Johnson and David Amerson. Johnson has an extensive history of playing time, appearing in 15 games last year, and could be an option to receive some snaps on defense in the future.
