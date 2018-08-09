Cardinals' Lou Young: Injured during practice Thursday
Young suffered an injury late in Thursday's practice session and moved around gingerly afterward, the Cardinals' official site reports.
Young will have a couple days to heal up before the Cardinals open their preseason against the Chargers on Saturday. After suffering an injury in the preseason last year and being eventually waived by the Redskins with an injury settlement, Young, who appeared in six games with the Panthers in 2016, will need to make an impression during training camp to hang on to a 53-man spot.
