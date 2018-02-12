Cardinals' Lou Young: Inks deal with Arizona
Young agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The 26-year-old has existing familiarity with new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, who served as the Panthers' defensive coordinator in 2016, when the cornerback appeared in six games for Carolina. Young spent the 2017 preseason with the Redskins but was released in August after suffering a groin injury.
More News
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...