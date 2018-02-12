Play

Young agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old has existing familiarity with new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, who served as the Panthers' defensive coordinator in 2016, when the cornerback appeared in six games for Carolina. Young spent the 2017 preseason with the Redskins but was released in August after suffering a groin injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories