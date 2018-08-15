Cardinals' Lou Young: Reverts to IR
Young (hamstring) has been moved to injured reserve, per NFL Communications.
Young was waived by the Cardinals earlier Wednesday, but has cleared quickly and the team reverted him to injured reserve. Assuming he doesn't wind up with an injury settlement and isn't designated to return later in the season, Young will aim at returning in 2018.
