Wilson (ribs) was estimated to be a nonparticipant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Wilson suffered an injury to his ribs in the team's 27-17 win over the Cowboys, and he's now opened the week on the sidelines at practice. The linebacker will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Sunday's contest in Seattle.

