Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Absent from walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (ribs) was estimated to be a nonparticipant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.
Wilson suffered an injury to his ribs in the team's 27-17 win over the Cowboys, and he's now opened the week on the sidelines at practice. The linebacker will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Sunday's contest in Seattle.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Exits game with rib injury•
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Muted in Week 7 loss•
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Active in Week 6•
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Questionable to face Colts•
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Logs another limited practice•