Wilson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Wilson has been working through an ankle injury he picked up in the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. He played every defensive snap in the Week 5 loss to the Titans, racking up six total tackles and one pass defended and now slots in as a prominent member of the defense in a tough matchup against the Colts.