Wilson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The linebacker was listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week. In 2024, Wilson has 73 tackles (44 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass breakups, including an interception, and a fumble recovery on 688 defensive snaps.
