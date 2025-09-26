default-cbs-image
Wilson recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 23-20 loss to the Seahawks.

It was the middle linebacker's fourth consecutive game to start the year with at least seven stops, and he accomplished this one despite leaving the field briefly with an ankle injury during the first half. Wilson now has 35 tackles (18 solo) on the year, the most on the team.

