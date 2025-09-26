Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (ankle) has returned to action in Thursday's contest against the Seahawks, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wilson was briefly sidelined with an ankle issue, but he has now returned to the field. The 27-year-old will continue to operate as the team's starting middle linebacker versus Seattle.
