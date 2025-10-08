default-cbs-image
Wilson (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson played all 67 of Arizona's defensive snaps in Week 5 versus the Titans, and it's not clear when he picked up the ankle injury. He'll have two more chances to log a full practice before the Cardinals release their final practice report of the week Friday.

