Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Dealing with ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wilson played all 67 of Arizona's defensive snaps in Week 5 versus the Titans, and it's not clear when he picked up the ankle injury. He'll have two more chances to log a full practice before the Cardinals release their final practice report of the week Friday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Tallies six tackles vs. Tennessee•
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Active yet again•
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Back in action•
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Leads way with 12 tackles•
-
Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Produces eight stops Sunday•