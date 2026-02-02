default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wilson (ribs) posted 60 tackles, six pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble in eight regular-season appearances in 2025.

Wilson played all but two defensive snaps before the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, but a rib injury suffered Week 9 sidelined him for the rest of the campaign, which allowed rookie fourth-round pick Cody Simon to step into an every-down role alongside Akeem Davis-Gaither through Week 18. All three off-ball linebackers are under contract next season, so the defensive scheme under new head coach Mike LaFleur will determine who among them takes on one or two starting roles.

More News