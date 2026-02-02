Wilson (ribs) posted 60 tackles, six pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble in eight regular-season appearances in 2025.

Wilson played all but two defensive snaps before the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, but a rib injury suffered Week 9 sidelined him for the rest of the campaign, which allowed rookie fourth-round pick Cody Simon to step into an every-down role alongside Akeem Davis-Gaither through Week 18. All three off-ball linebackers are under contract next season, so the defensive scheme under new head coach Mike LaFleur will determine who among them takes on one or two starting roles.