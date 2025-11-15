The Cardinals placed Wilson (ribs) on injured reserve Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Wilson was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, but his placement on injured reserve means he'll be required to miss at least the next four games, making Week 15 against the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 14 the earliest he is eligible to return. Cody Simon will maintain a starting role at linebacker for as long as Wilson is sidelined.