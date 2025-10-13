Wilson recorded nine total tackles (six solo) and one interception in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

The veteran linebacker from Alabama was dealing with an ankle injury prior to the Week 6 contest but still performed well, leading the Cardinals' defense with nine total stops. Additionally, he nabbed his first interception of the season, picking off Daniel Jones in the second quarter of Sunday's loss. Wilson has appeared in all six of Arizona's contests thus far, tallying a team-leading 50 total tackles and six passes defended. He's expected to remain an integral part of the team's defense heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Packers.