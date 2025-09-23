Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Leads way with 12 tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson collected 12 tackles (six solo) and two pass defenses during the Cardinals' 16-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Wilson lead both teams in total tackles and played every single defensive snap for a third consecutive week. The 2019 fifth-rounder is up to 28 total tackles through three games, which leads the Cardinals and is tied with Nick Bolton for ninth most in the league. Wilson and the Cardinals will welcome in the Seahawks on Thursday in an NFC West showdown.
