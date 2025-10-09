Cardinals' Mack Wilson: Logs another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (ankle) remained limited in Thursday's practice.
Wilson initially injured his ankle in the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks but has yet to miss a game this season. The 27-year-old every-down linebacker has logged 41 tackles (22 solo) and five pass breakups on 99 percent of the defensive snaps.
